50th anniversary of Springhill-Westrock Massacre to be marked this week

THE Springhill-Westrock Massacre Families have asked the public to join them in marking the 50th anniversary of their loved one's murders this weekend.

On July 9 1972, five innocent people – including three teenagers – were shot dead by the British Army between the Springhill and Westrock estates in West Belfast.

The deaths of Margaret Gargan (13), John Dougal (16), David McCafferty (15), father-of-six Patrick Butler (38), and local parish priest Fr Noel Fitzpatrick (42), were never properly investigated.

Next Saturday (9 July), the families will march from Springhill Drive to the memorial garden on Westrock Drive.

Michael Donnelly from the Springhill-Westrock Massacre Campaign said: "We're asking for the community, not just here in the Upper Springfield, but from across Belfast to come and show your support to the Springhill-Westrock Massacre Families who are still waiting for an inquest 50 years later, who are still waiting for truth and justice," he said.

"We want people to come out onto the streets and show their support, particularly at this time when you have a Tory government trying to bring in an amnesty to try to cover up what happened in the past. We want people to come out and show that this community aren't going to accept it and we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the families and other campaigning families at this difficult time."

Campaign chairman, Dee Donnelly, said the events of the massacre are "still very raw" for the families.

"You can speak to grandchildren for example who never met their grandparents but are so keen and eager that their families get justice," he said.

"It's important to keep the anniversary in people's minds, especially with this Bill of Shame that will give their killers an amnesty. The families want to let people know that it hasn't been forgotten and it won't be forgotten."

The 50th anniversary march will assemble at the Springhill-Westrock Massacre memorial plaque at 1pm. It will make its onto the Whiterock Road and on to the memorial garden where John Finucane MP will give a keynote address.