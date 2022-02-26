SQUINTER: The ballad of Markethill

A big election’s coming

That’s vital for the Union,

To keep at bay those who pray,

With incense and communion.



In Newtownards a taskforce

Was quickly brought together

For Ulster folk with hearts of oak

At the end of their loyal tether.



And they said they’d call a rally

To make their feelings known,

About the border and future disorder

And their love of the English throne.



They’d have a stage and speakers

Who’d plead their sorry plight,

Who’d make a show and strike a blow

To win the long, hard fight.



They’d bring in lots of marching bands

With flag and flute and drum

And then they’d see with joy and glee

The promised rising come.



‘Hold on,’ said a stranger

At the back of the wee hall stood.

‘We walked the walks and talked the talks

And it nivver done no good.’



And he talked of rallies past and gone,

That didn’t make the press.

That promised much of such and such

But ended up a mess.



That one in Enniskillen,

Beside a cop shop gable,

Where most of the crowd, although quite loud,

Were sat at the top table.



And then the one in County Down,

Not far from Jury’s Inn,

Where the only craic was a bloke on his jack

On top of a wheelie bin.



But this one will be different,

The doubtful stranger was told,

We’ve got a plan to bring a man

So brave and strong and bold.



We’ve had men of iron with balls of steel,

Some reserved and some quite showy,

Their Protocol threats were as tough as it gets,

We’ve even had Kate Hoey.



That wee binman tried his best

To get the big crowds out,

And sunny Jim was full of vim

But still no-one was about.



But now we’ve lined up someone

Who’s bound to bring them flocking,

A political ace who’s on the case

With facts both true and shocking.



The stranger listened and was told,

‘We’re going for the kill, son.

No caps we’ll doff, the gloves are off,

We’ve booked thon Sammy Wilson.’



Amidst the driving snow and wind

In the town of Markethill,

The loyalist horde along Main Street poured

And no-one felt the chill.



Sammy stepped on to the stage

And a hush fell on the town,

The great man sighed with quiet pride

And spoke to claim his crown.



‘You loyal friends and brethren,

We stand for Ulster’s sake.’

But a tomato rotten and ill-begotten

Hit him up the bake.



‘Go home, you shameless Lundy!

We want someone in your stead.

You’re a bigger joke than your Covid poke

With your big oul’ purple head.’



Then boos and jeers and hisses

Filled the Armagh air,

As Sammy coughed and spluttered oft

Amidst the raucous blare.



With shouts he tried to plead his case,

But they refused to hear his yarn.

‘Are you deaf? Just take wee Jeff

And piss off back to Larne!’



In years to come they’ll tell the tale

Of the Markethill confrontation,

When Sammy tried to turn the tide

For the loyal Ulster

nation.



They’ll speak of that damned Protocol

And his attempt to ditch or park it,

And with a heavy sigh they’ll wonder why

They’re still in the Single Market.







It’s just different spec, but what the heck?