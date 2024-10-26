Shining a light on Milltown and City Cemeteries

ST Comgalls on the Falls Road is to host a series of presentations on the history of Milltown Cemetery and City Cemetery.

The talks will be hosted by Tom Hartley, local historian and City Cemetery expert, and Steven Corr, the tour guide for Milltown Cemetery. Both enjoyed incredible success during this summer's Féile an Phobail cemetery tours which were very well attended.

On Sunday at 2pm, the first presentation will cover the history of the burial sites of Belfast. This will be the first occasion for a public showing of this presentation which will lay out the history of burial sites in the Belfast area from pre-Christian times, through to the early 20th century.

On Monday at 7pm, Tom Hartley will give a presentation on the history of the Belfast City Cemetery. This will begin with a history of the site using early maps and aerial photographs. It will be followed by images of headstones which tells the story of those who are buried in the cemetery and introduces individuals, their family and social history.

Throughout the presentation the narrative also looks at the importance of symbolism.

One of the enduring qualities of the presentation is its capacity to remind us, that the political and cultural identity of late 19th century Belfast was much more complex and layered; in every sense the presentation upends old stereotypes and provides a fresh approach to the history of the city.

Finally, on Tuesday at 7pm, Steven Corr will give a presentation on the history Milltown Cemetery. The presentation offers an engaging reflection on the history to be found in this, the largest Catholic burial ground in the city of Belfast.

The presentation covers the political and social history of the Belfast Catholic community, including priests, nuns, architects, footballers, bishops, poets, businessmen, paupers, hurlers, harp makers, republican volunteers, the RIC, and the British Army who are all part of the narrative of Milltown.

Tom's latest book, 'More stories from the Belfast City Cemetery' will also be on sale at each talk, priced at £10 (cash only).