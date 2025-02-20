St Dominic’s is the first-ever Queen’s Research School

ST Dominic’s Grammar School for Girls has been officially designated as the first-ever Queen’s Research School – an initiative that cements its status as a centre of excellence in research-led education.

The launch, which was attended by Principal Mrs Orla O’Neill, Chair of the Board of Governors Rory Galway, Professor Daniel Muijs (Head of the School of Social Sciences, Education, and Social Work at Queen’s University Belfast), Dr Caitlin Donnelly (Senior Lecturer in SSESW), and St Dominic’s staff and students, signifies a commitment to evidence-based teaching and inquiry-led learning.

This initiative represents a strategic move towards embedding high-quality research within both teaching practice and student learning, thereby reinforcing the school’s role as an educational leader not only in West Belfast but across the North.

Speaking at the event, Mrs O’Neill emphasised the school’s long-standing commitment to innovation and improvement.

“St Dominic’s has been at the forefront of educational excellence since 1870, and this initiative strengthens our commitment to research-informed teaching and learning,” she said.



The Queen’s Research School is set to provide exciting new learning opportunities for students, as 22 Year 13 students secured places on the prestigious QUB Aspire Research Academy. They will undertake research training with academics at Queen’s University Belfast and producing work on the Impact of Social Media on Mental Health and Well-being of Young People; The Role of Homework in Academic Achievement; The Extent to Which the Curriculum Prepares Young People for Life After School; and the Benefits of Extracurricular Sport on Academic Achievement and Health and Well-being.

These projects will culminate in a research conference at Queen’s University, where students will present their findings and receive formal certification for their contributions.

For teachers, it facilitates engagement with cutting-edge educational research to refine their delivery. Staff members will have the opportunity to apply for fully funded research scholarships. The inaugural recipient, Mrs Shauna McLaughlin, is spearheading a project entitled ‘Not Just Idle Chatter: Harnessing the Power of Talk to Improve Writing and Reading Scores in Girls Struggling with English Language’.

Reflecting on the programme, Mr Philip McMaster, Vice-Principal for Curriculum and School Improvement, remarked, “Having the opportunity to engage in research at university level is a phenomenal experience for our students. It not only builds academic confidence but also equips them with the critical thinking skills necessary for success in higher education and beyond.”