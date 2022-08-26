St Genevieve's principal congratulates pupils on 'outstanding' GCSE results

THE Principal of St Genevieve's High School has congratulated the Andersonstown school's pupils on their "outstanding" GCSE results.

Speaking after pupils collected their results, Principal Jackie Bartley said: "We are absolutely delighted and so proud of all our students who have received outstanding results at GCSE level. 77 per cent of our pupils have received A* to C grades.



"These outstanding results reflect the hard work and dedication of students and teachers and the support of all our parents.



"Well done to you all, you are a credit to St Gen’s."