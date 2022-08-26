THE Principal of St Genevieve's High School has congratulated the Andersonstown school's pupils on their "outstanding" GCSE results.
Speaking after pupils collected their results, Principal Jackie Bartley said: "We are absolutely delighted and so proud of all our students who have received outstanding results at GCSE level. 77 per cent of our pupils have received A* to C grades.
"These outstanding results reflect the hard work and dedication of students and teachers and the support of all our parents.
"Well done to you all, you are a credit to St Gen’s."