St James' Community Farm awarded funding from Dublin City Council

ST James' Community Farm in West Belfast has been awarded funding from Dublin City Council as part of a shared island climate project.

€57,885 has been jointly awarded to the farm along with CityFarm Ballymun in Dublin, a similar project which is hoping to set up a community farm.

The funding is granted in respect of the development of an off-grid solar system as well as a rainwater harvesting system, a green roof, the acquisition of a can crusher and a woodchipper and the provision of secure bicycle parking.

St James' Community Farm spokesperson Stevie Corr said: “With funding like this the real winner is our local communities. Climate change is a global problem and increasing awareness and building sustainable communities are a large part of the solution.

"Our partnership with CityFarm Ballymun is a really positive story. Here we have communities in large urban areas looking at actions they can take to make their communities and cities better, greener places.

“I hope the partnership with CityFarm Ballymun is only the beginning of a much larger partnership of like-minded communities and groups.

"This funding underlines the importance of the St James’ Community Farm to the city landscape and recognises that community-led projects like this and CityFarm are the key to building sustainable communities into the future.”

Almost half a million funding boost for Bog Meadows Nature Reserve and St James' Community Farmhttps://t.co/cpJrhoVBJX — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) August 24, 2024

CityFarm Chairperson, Stephen Hayden added: “We are very pleased to receive this funding from Dublin City Councl and the fact that our project is a joint initiative with our friends in St James’ Community Farm in Belfast demonstrates the scope of the climate challenge but also underlines the opportunity for partnerships and co-operation that can not only help our environment but can also deliver huge social dividends.

“The CityFarm project is an exciting and vibrant one that will deliver on so many fronts for Ballymun, the wider Dublin area and all over island as evidenced by this announcement.

“The aim of this funding is very much in keeping with the aims of the CityFarm project to reduce future impacts of climate change and strengthen community cohesion. It is all about increasing awareness of the climate challenge and building a sustainable community.

"The project is moving into an exciting phase now and we are working closely with Dublin City Council to finally sign off on a home for the CityFarm in the heart of Ballymun."

CityFarm Ballymun will be joined by members of the St James’ Community Farm when they host the Annual Open Day in the community garden on Saturday, September 14.