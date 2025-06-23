St Joseph’s Primary School raises £1,770 for charity that provides meals for children

THE school community at St Joseph’s Primary School in Slate Street has come together in an inspiring show of generosity and compassion, raising an outstanding £1,770 for the global charity Mary’s Meals during Lent.

The fundraising initiative was sparked after pupils heard about the work of Mary’s Meals during a service at St Peter’s Cathedral. Inspired by this message, the school launched a weekly Easter egg ballot. Children eagerly participated each week, with the entire school community contributing generously to the cause.

To deepen the children’s understanding of the impact of their efforts, the school welcomed Caoimhe McCann from Mary’s Meals who spoke to the pupils about the charity’s mission. She shared how the organisation provides daily meals to children in some of the world’s poorest communities and explained how the school’s donation would help feed and educate hundreds of children.

Colette Barr, from St Joseph's Primary School, said: “We are immensely proud of our pupils and deeply grateful to our families and the wider school community for their unwavering support. Caoimhe’s visit truly inspired our children, helping them understand the powerful impact their kindness can have.

"The remarkable £1,770 raised will significantly support the vital work of Mary’s Meals, helping to ensure that more children receive a nutritious meal each day in a place of education.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to our pupils, families and school community who contributed so generously. Their compassion is making a real difference and helping to transform lives around the world.”