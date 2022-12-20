St Kieran's pupils cooking up a storm at Footprints

ST Kieran’s Primary School have joined Footprints Women’s Centre for a ‘Food for Fun’ programme promoting healthy eating.

The Poleglass Primary 4 classes have been learning about healthy eating at school and have been going to Footprints every week in groups of ten, collaborating together, learning about new food and having lots of fun while learning at the same time.

The ‘Food for Fun’ Programme available at Footprint’s Women’s Centre is an invaluable initiative for kids in the local area to learn about healthy food in a fun way. The centre have a spectacular orchard on their grounds where the kids can connect with nature and pick apples before creating something delicious in the kitchen.

Primary 4 teacher at St Kieran’s Miss Sarah Stewart shared how much the children have enjoyed the programme at Footprints.

“We have had two P4 classes over the last two months, and this is the sixth group between the two classes,” she said.

Co-ordinator of the ‘Food for Fun’ programme Nicola Foster and some of the P4 class at St Kieran's

“The Primary 4 class were doing healthy eating and the body topic. They have come to Footprints for the last few months in groups of ten and the ladies have been great. They have been making apple soda farls and adding pesto and pasta to making a chicken dish and they have made guacamole from avocados and used limes.

“It’s been a great collaboration and the kids have been able to use their cutting skills and are working together. They’ve been out in the orchard and picking apples. It’s great for the kids to be outside of the classroom environment but still learning.”

Co-ordinator of the ‘Food for Fun’ programme Nicola Foster has shared how the programme has been growing in recent months.

The kids were excited to get picking the apples in the orchard

“I came last year as a food student and was doing all the nutritional status of the members and it has developed. The kitchen has opened to kids and adults, it’s amazing. It’s so good to have that space. It was PwC that had donated it.

“We just want to do more of this, once you see the excitement in the kids and once they’re putting that relationship between food growing and creating in the kitchen it creates the skills. It’s to get that initial excitement being in the kitchen, cooking food, trying different foods and getting them to taste it too.”