Grandparents Day hailed a success at St Kieran's, Poleglass

FAMILY: Primary One pupil Odrhan Dowds was joined in the classroom by his grandparents

PUPILS at a Poleglass primary school had the time of their lives as they were joined in the classroom by their grandparents for the day.

Grandparents Day was part of Catholic Schools Week and saw grandparents attend St Kieran's Primary School where they were treated to tea and buns before they joined in on a variety of activities.

Anne-Marie Lynas from the school said: "The grandparents were treated to a variety of activities such as tin whistle, singing, board games to name a few.

"The success of the day was evident in the smiling faces of both the grandparents and grandchildren.

"As a school we would like to extend our thanks to all of the lovely grandparents who joined us on this wonderful occasion. We appreciate the important role that they play in our pupils' lives."

Each year, the Wednesday of Catholic Schools Week is designated as the day when the school communities across Ireland celebrate the contribution of grandparents in helping to raise and nurture their grandchildren.

The day sees schools celebrate their contribution in a variety of ways such as inviting them to join in on lessons or children making thank you cards which they then bring home for their grandparents.