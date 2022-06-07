International Day opens up the world to St Kieran's pupils

SAINT Kieran’s Primary School in Poleglass have held an International Day to allow their pupils to showcase their knowledge of other cultures and countries.



The idea came from teacher Brendan Daly who had previously worked in an International School in Japan for eight years, where similar events are commonplace.



Discussing the event, Mr Daly said: “I lived in Japan on and off for about eight years and I worked in the International School. It allowed me to see how all the different cultures came together and when I came back, I had happened to mention to our Principal, Mr Fusco about working in the International School and how we had an International Day and he told me to make it happen.



“In the International School we had International Day which celebrated all the cultures and there was lots of food. We have done that here and we have put on an exhibition where all of the classes have displayed their work to showcase what they have learned and to teach the other children.”

ADIOS AMIGOS: The day allowed children to share what they had learned about other cultures



As Poleglass and the wider West Belfast area becomes more diverse, we are seeing more cultures become accepted here. St Kieran’s is a School of Sanctuary for newcomer families and events like this allow other children to learn and celebrate the cultures of their classmates.



“Our school is all about being welcome to other cultures,” Mr Daly added.



“All cultures are welcome and celebrated within the school. The world is getting smaller and while these children may live in this area, they are learning about the world. Our kitchen have been preparing international food, our office staff have been involved but the children have driven the learning and the parents have really embraced it.”