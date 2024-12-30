St Kieran's pupils learn the importance of the great outdoors

CELEBRATION: A certificate ceremony was held at St Kieran's PS to mark the end of the successful programme

PUPILS at St Kieran's Primary School in Poleglass have celebrated completing a unique programme focusing on the outdoors and positive mental health.

The Growing Up Healthy project by Belfast Hills Partnership offers free nature sessions for primary school children in West and North Belfast, helping them connect with green spaces and the Belfast Hills with the aim of improving their physical and mental wellbeing.

St Kieran's pupils mucking in together

P6 children worked with Tara McCaughan from Belfast Hills Partnership with the focus on growing up healthy but also looking after the local Poleglass community and environment.

St Kieran's PS invited families along to the last session in the hope that the enthusiasm of the students will filter out into the community, while also informing the students and younger siblings that there are meaningful and enjoyable job roles working in the environmental sector, as these children are the future.

Tara McCaughan, from Belfast Hills Partnership, said: "Getting young people outdoors is increasingly important in the digital age, with research proving that time spent outdoors has a calming effect on children and counters the negative outcomes of prolonged screen time.

"Nature nurtures creativity, boosts self-confidence, and reduces stress and fatigue."