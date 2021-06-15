Prestigious award for St Louise's College

St Louise’s College is celebrating after receiving the National Nurturing Schools Award.

St Louise’s is the first post primary school in the North to have received this prestigious award.

In a statement made by the Nurture Network U.K. assessor, it was concluded:



“This report cannot reflect the work that goes on at the school every day. A comprehensive evidence file and related documents have been provided as part of the assessment process. In summary I recommend St Louise’s Comprehensive College because: There is a clear nurturing ethos led by Principal Mary McHenry’s commitment and vision for her team. Senior Leaders encourage, believe, support, nurture and empower their staff within this approach. The assessment day was inspiring and joyful and underlines nurtureuk’s ethos and values to the letter.



Congratulations to St Louise’s on achieving this award”.