St Louise's closes amid Covid-19 outbreak

ST. LOUISE'S Comprehensive College has been forced to close its doors for a second time this term after a number of staff and pupils tested positive for Covid-19.

The Falls Road school took the decision to close its doors on Monday and Tuesday following the outbreak.

In August, St Louise's had to postpone its reopening after a member of the school community contracted the virus.

Following the latest closure, the school said: “There were confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the school over the weekend which made it necessary to take the decision to switch to remote learning for Monday and Tuesday of this week.

“We continue to follow closely the guidelines from the PHA and work with our Board of Governors, the Education Authority and CCMS to minimise the impact on the school and wider community.

“The school has undergone an enhanced clean during this time.

“Pupils and staff directly affected will continue to self-isolate for the required time but the rest of the school will return to face to face learning on Wednesday.

“The welfare and safety of our staff and pupils remains paramount which is why these decisions were taken.”