Market residents get together for weekly clean-ups of the district

GETTING STUCK IN: St Malachy's Youth Centre and Market Development Association at the weekly community clean-up.

ST Malachy’s Youth Centre have joined a big community clean-up with the Market Development Association and are working hard to keep the Market area tidy.

The community clean-up takes place every Wednesday night and has made a big environmental improvement in the area.

Ewan Porter, Regeneration Officer from the Market Development Association, said: “The story behind it is this year the weeds weren’t cut and litter as well as cleansing was an issue. Now with council as well giving us help we’ve been able as a community start the clean-ups ourselves. We’ve just been working our way slowly around through the area.

“It’s good getting the kids involved as well – they're as young as seven or eight up to twelve or fourteen years old. It’s having a positive outlook for the area as well.”

“At this point, we’ve cleaned around the community centre and the youth centre and the different streets. We’re making our way through the area.”

Community clean up success

Eddie Burns who is the worker in charge at St Malachy’s Youth Centre said: “Market Development Association started the initiative and then approached us and asked us if we could get involved. From the outset it was an automatic yes.

"It’s the kids area – as well as the adults – and helps them to realise the impact that dropping a wrapper can do, which we’re all guilt of.”

“They’re loving it, they’re loving seeing the difference.”