St Paul's pupils raise money for Simon Community as Christmas approaches

PUPILS from St Paul’s Primary School have taken part in a series of fundraisers to raise money for the Simon Community as we approach Christmas.



Róisín McNeil from St Paul’s Primary School explained that this is their fifth year working in collaboration with the homeless charity.



“This year we are taking part in Sweaters for Simon which ties in with the Christmas Jumper Day in schools," she said. "The children will all come in wearing their Christmas jumpers and they have also taken part in the daily mile Santa Walk around the Davitt's pitch. All the money raised from the sponsored walk will go straight to the Simon Community.



“We have established a really strong link with the Simon Community and each year we get a really great response from parents, staff and pupils. It raises awareness of how the work of the Simon Community is not so much within the wider community now, it is very local.”



Róisín added that the links between the school and the Simon Community raises awareness of the needs of people within our local community and how that ties in with their work as a rights respecting school.



“We do a lot of work on the global goals in action as well as working to reduce the inequalities within the local school community,” she continued.



“This link with the Simon Community teaches our children the respect and the understanding that they experience within our school. It is now their turn to bring that out to the community. Through this link we are really trying to foster the understanding of acceptance, love and the Gospel values that we would focus on in school.



“In previous years, Amanda from the Simon Community would come in and do workshops with our pupils focusing on the difference between a house and a home, what homelessness looks like in our society and why some people end up in this situation. All of this is delivered in a child friendly manner.



“These workshops also let the children know what the money they raise will be going towards.”

Amanda Scott, Community Fundraising Manager with Simon Community NI, added: "Simon Community NI are very grateful for the continuous support we have received from St Paul’s Primary School. It has been a pleasure to deliver our primary school talks on homelessness over the years and I am always amazed at the brilliant questions the children ask.

"The funds raised this year at St Paul’s Sweaters for Simon Christmas Jumper Day will be used by Simon Community to provide care for those who are homeless or facing homelessness this Christmas.

"This might be a turkey dinner for someone staying with us, emergency food, heat or clothing for someone in need or shelter and support for someone who becomes homeless this Christmas.

"Thank you so much to staff, pupils and parents of St Paul’s Primary School. Your help is truly appreciated."