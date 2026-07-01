ST Teresa’s GAC welcomed more than 100 young players to its annual Phil Maguire Memorial Juvenile Tournament on Saturday. Gort na Móna squad which competed in the Phil Maguire tournament

Children from clubs across Antrim came to the Glen Road and competed with the host club in a fantastic festival of football.

St Teresa's squad which competed in the memorial tournament

Gort na Móna, Ardoyne, St Patrick’s Lisburn and Clann na Gael were amongst the teams which joined St Teresa’s boys and girls for a great day of football on the Glen Road at Under-9 and Under-11 level.

Enjoying favourable weather conditions, the young players displayed impressive skill, determination and sportsmanship across a series of friendly and competitive games.

Ardoyne team which competed in the tournament

The tournament continues to honour the legacy of Phil Maguire, one of St Teresa’s founding members and a passionate advocate for Gaelic games within the local community.

Clann na Gael team

The event was organised by Phil’s son and club treasurer Danny Maguire, alongside his granddaughter Brenda Maguire, with the support of the wider Maguire family.

Speaking after the event, Brenda Maguire commented on the pride that the Maguire family takes in seeing such an enthusiasm for Gaelic Games.

"It was fantastic to see so many young people enjoying their football and representing their clubs with such enthusiasm. This tournament has become a wonderful way of celebrating my granda Phil’s legacy and the values he believed in – community, participation and giving young people every opportunity to enjoy Gaelic games.

"Seeing children from so many clubs come together, make new friendships and showcase their skills is exactly what this day is all about. The standard of football was excellent and it gives us great confidence for the future of our own juvenile teams and Gaelic games across the county.

"We are incredibly grateful to our dedicated coaches Bronagh, Kieran, Cahal and Sean, whose commitment throughout the year makes opportunities like this possible. We would also like to thank the parents, referees, volunteers and visiting clubs for their support. Their efforts helped create another memorable day and a fitting tribute to Phil."

The success of the tournament reflects the continued growth of St Teresa’s juvenile section and reinforces the club’s commitment to developing the next generation of Gaelic games players in West Belfast.