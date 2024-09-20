St Teresa's PS pupils are top of the class in Mandarin

TWO pupils from St Teresa's Primary School are off to London later this week after winning a prestigious UK-wide Chinese language competition.

In June, P2 children at the Glen Road school were shortlisted in the regional heat for the Confucius Chinese Bridge competition, which tests Chinese listening, speaking, reading and writing proficiency.

Pupils Cian Sands and James Peoples then went on to represent the school in the final, winning the overall competition for the school. Now in P3, the boys will travel to London on Friday for a special award ceremony in Regent's Park.

The proud achievement is a huge credit to Keku Liu, who has been teaching Mandarin to pupils four days a week at the school.

Cian Sands and James Peoples with teacher Keke Liu

Principal Terry Rodgers said: "It is a big celebration for the school and a massive thanks to Miss Liu for all the work that she has done.

"We have been teaching Mandarin for five years now. Many of the children are well beyond basic words and can have a conversation.

"Ms Liu entered some of the pupils into the Confucius Chinese Bridge competition where they had to perform in a drama, play or through music. We got to the regional finals before Cian and James went on to the final and won it.

"I am looking forward to travelling to London with them in what promises to be a fantastic day in representing St Teresa's."