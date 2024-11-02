Star-studded hurling match to raise funds to bring injured Palestinian children to Ireland for treatment

HURLING stars from across Ireland will take part in a charity exhibition match to raise vital funds to help bring injured Palestinian children to Ireland for treatment.

Organised by Gaels Against Genocide in Gaza, the fundraising match will see an accomplished Rest of Ireland Select take on a star-studded Ulster Select at Corrigan Park on Saturday, November 16 at 2pm. Managed by Louis Mulqueen, of Clare 2013 All-Ireland and 2016 National League success, the Rest of Ireland team features hurling legends Lee Chin, Aidan McCarthy, Cathal Barrett, Danny Sutcliffe and Conor McDonald.

Antrim manager Davy Fitzgerald, who won the All-Ireland as both player and manager, will oversee the Ulster side. Saffrons Gerard Walsh, Keelan Molloy, Niall McKenna, Conor Bohill, and James Mc Naughton will feature alongside hurlers from Down, Derry, Donegal, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Armagh.

All proceeds will go to Gaza Paediatric Care Initiative, a group of paediatric healthcare workers who have been working for months to bring injured Palestinian children to Ireland for treatment.

Speaking ahead of the match, Glen Phillips from St Paul's GAC explained: "We want to raise as much money as possible to help bring these children over to Ireland to get the medical treatment they need.

"We know from the protests and demonstrations there is massive support for the Palestinian people in Ireland. I would encourage everyone to come to the game on November 16, or if you can't make it, you can still make a donation.

Doctor Nuala Quinn said: “Some of these children have horrendous injuries from bombs, and some are unable to access lifesaving medicines for diseases such as Haemophilia.

“We need the GAA community to rally for them.”

Tickets can be purchased online here or patrons can pay at the turnstile or make a donation. Tickets are £10 for adults, while children under 16 can enter free of charge if accompanied by an adult.

Gaels and other members of the public are encouraged to come along and watch some of the best hurlers in Ireland compete against each other for a worthy cause.

For those unable to attend, tickets can still be purchased or a donation made online here.