WATCH: State-of-the-art gym facilities in the heart of Belfast city centre

NESTLED away in the heart of Belfast city centre, Better Gym Belfast offers students, workers and those looking to improve their fitness with state-of-the-art facilities unlike anything you will have seen before.





Situated in the former In Shops building on Church Lane, the gym is equipped with the latest range of Technogym equipment, an indoor cycle studio, functional area, free weights zone and secure cycle store.

Commenting on the range of facilities on offer, General Manager Jamie Cromie said: “We have our traditional cardio kit, we have also got a really good strength zone as well. We have a fantastic functional area and we are blessed with three fantastic digital studios.

“We have a cycle studio, our main exercise studio and we also have a state-of-the-art PRAMA HIIT area which is the only one in Ireland.”

When it comes to classes, you don’t have to worry about fitting your schedule around your exercise regime as Better Gym Belfast offer a wide ranging hybrid of in person and digital classes.





“We offer live classes as well as our virtual classes. Our live classes take place in the mornings before work, lunchtime and then after work. We will run classes like HIIT, group cycle classes, Pump and your traditional relaxation classes like Yoga and Palates as well,” Jamie continued.

“With us being based in the city centre, we would cater towards city centre dwellers, city centre workers and recently we have had a big influx of students arriving in the city centre to live.

“We also have some local colleges and schools around so we have a junior membership as well. We have a wide range of members here at Better Gym Belfast.”

A membership at Better Gym Belfast can also be used at all gyms and leisure facilities across the Better brand.

Commenting on that, Jamie added: “With us being a Better Gym it is a great addition to the city wide offering that we have. We offer great leisure facilities across the city of Belfast and with us having the gym only in the city centre, it means we can help people who maybe don’t live in Belfast and who travel into Belfast to work.

“On top of that, we do have members who live closer to leisure centres but when they are in the city centre working they can take the benefit of our city wide option to use the gym during the week as well then maybe using the leisure centre at the weekend with their families.”

To find out more about Better Gym Belfast or Better’s other facilities in the city, visit the Better website here.