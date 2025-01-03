Stay safe near waterways and reservoirs during cold snap

WITH below zero temperatures forecast to continue over the next week, NI Water is urging people to stay safe if visiting waterways and particularly its reservoirs.

Iced-over and frozen reservoirs and dams can be a dangerous attraction, particularly for children and pets. NI Water are therefore reminding the public to not be tempted to stray on to any ice.

Naimh McElroy, NI Water’s reservoir safety manager, says: “A refreshing walk on a crisp cold day can be very enjoyable but if temperatures dip and open water freezes over you must be aware of the dangers and know how to keep yourself safe.

“People, particularly children, assume the ice is thick enough to play on and walk or skate over however it is not. Ice can be thin in places and as we draw off water for production, the water level will drop away from the ice layer. This combination heightens the risk of someone falling through the ice into the freezing water. If this happened, there is a very real risk of someone drowning.

“NI Water needs the public to maintain safety and to please ensure children are warned about the dangers of playing on ice. We are asking adults to act responsibility around watercourses and asking parents to keep their children safe. Stay a safe distance from water edges because accidents can happen and without extra care you could slip and fall in.

“Dog owners also need to remember to keep four legged friends on a lead if they are being walked near reservoirs and other bodies of open water.”

Naimh also advised on the vulnerabilities of remote locations: “Many of our sites are some distance from towns, villages and main roads, and often have poor mobile phone reception due to their location. This remoteness could hamper or delay rescue attempts if anyone gets into trouble – if there is any severe winter weather, those delays could be even longer.

‘‘As winter continues it is very important that everyone takes heed of the warnings and stays safe around NI Water sites. Don’t take the risk; play safe and stay safe.’’

Reservoir dangers include:

Dangerously cold temperatures;

Hidden currents and outlet pipes: there can be strong underwater currents, which can trouble even the most confident of swimmers. Powerful suction from these hidden outlet pipes can have disastrous consequences for those attempting to swim or play around reservoirs;

Reservoirs are often very deep: It is difficult to estimate depth and they can be deeper than you expect;

There may be hidden debris or underwater hazards which can cause injury, including weeds and plants, which can entangle you under the water;

It can be very difficult to get out (steep slimy banks);

There are no lifeguards on duty;

Many NI Water reservoirs are remote and located in places with poor mobile phone reception which could hamper or delay rescue attempts.