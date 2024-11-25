Step into Christmas with Santa run/walk in Falls Park

A SANTA run/walk will take place next month in the Falls Park with a key message of getting people together and talking.

The competitive 5k run or 2k family walk on December 1 has been organised by 'Fresh Beginnings – Tús Úr', an addiction and mental health service, based in the Upper Springfield. The walk will start ar the Whiterock Leisure Centre entrance to the park at 11am.

Michael Donnelly, from Upper Springfield Development Trust said: "We want to get people out and active. Everyone taking part will get a free Santa hat, selection box and hot chocolate.

"I think it will be a great day and we are hoping for a massive turnout. I think it is the first Santa Run of its kind in West Belfast. It is our way of giving back to the community.

"We are also hoping to fundraise with all money going back into Tús Úr project, helping us to resource addiction counselling, holistic therapies, family support, mental health projects and much more.

"We already have football clubs and gyms signed up within our community. If this is something that you would like to get involved in today contact our Facebook page Fresh Beginnings – Tús Úr and we will set up your fundraising link."