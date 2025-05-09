Still time to enter! Newington Credit Union’s £15,000 quarterly prize draw now open for entries

Newington Credit Union is delighted to remind members that there is still time to purchase tickets for its exciting Quarterly Prize Draw, offering the chance to win a £15,000 grand prize.

How to Enter: Eligible members can purchase tickets for just £5 each—available by cash or share withdrawal. Members may buy up to four tickets per quarter. But hurry—ticket sales are closing soon!

To ensure the draw proceeds, a minimum of 3,000 tickets must be sold. If this target is not met, all entries will automatically roll over to the next quarterly draw. Every ticket helps unlock the prize pot!

And There’s More: If ticket sales exceed the £15,000 prize fund, additional funds will go towards a secondary cash prize, increasing your chances of winning. This prize will be announced ahead of the draw.



Who Can Enter:

• Active members aged 18 and over

• Members must not have opted out of the draw

• Members with restricted, ineligible, or closed accounts are excluded

Julie-Ann McStravick, CEO of Newington Credit Union, said: "There’s still time to get your ticket and be in with a chance to win a life-changing prize. We encourage all our members to take part and support this initiative, which reflects the co-operative values that make our credit union special."



Important Details:

• Draw Date: 31/05/2025

• Winner selected at random and notified directly

• Prizes must be claimed within 30 days

Publicity Notice: By entering, participants agree that their name and image may be used in Newington Credit Union’s promotional materials including social media, website updates, and press releases.

Terms Apply: Full Terms and Conditions are available at www.newingtoncu.com and in branch. By purchasing a ticket, members confirm agreement with these terms.

Don’t miss out—tickets are on sale now and time is running out!