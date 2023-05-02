Stolen car found burnt out in Poleglass being treated as arson

A CAR that was discovered on fire in the vicinity of Pembroke Loop Road in Dunmurry shortly after 11pm on Sunday, is being treated as arson.

Police attended the scene along with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.

The car which was believed to have been stolen from an address in the Wellesley Avenue area of south Belfast on Saturday was completely gutted as a result of the fire.

Local council candidate Caomhin McCann reported the incident to local recovery team who removed the car from the scene.

The Colin councillor condemned the incident.

"This in no way reflects our community. Whoever is doing this should get off our backs and leave us alone."

Police have confirmed that enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information or video footage in relation to this report is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2081 of 30/04/23.

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.