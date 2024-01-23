Storm Jocelyn to bring more strong winds this evening

SECOND STORM IN A WEEK: Storm Jocelyn is on its way just days after Storm Isla

A SECOND storm in as many days is set to arrive this evening, bringing more strong winds across the country.

Storm Jocelyn is expected in Belfast from 4pm today and a yellow Met Office warning has been issued and will remain in place until 1pm on Wednesday.

The advice is to consider if your journey is necessary and to be aware there is a high risk of fallen trees, branches or other debris on the road. Where roads are closed people are reminded to adhere to road signs and follow any diversions in place.

Ongoing industrial action may disrupt the Department for Infrastructure's response to the clear-up operation.

Storm Jocelyn arrives as the clear-up operation following Storm Isha continues. Further disruption is expected to electricity supplies and obstructions on the roads. NIE Networks’ engineers and emergency crews continue to work to restore as many customers as possible.

There are currently approximately 7,000 customers without supply.

I've reported a large tree blocking Dunmurry Lane at the entrance to Beechlawn Ave to @deptinfra. There's an urgent need for highly visible signage on the road in both directions as motorists may not see the blockage until it is right in front of them @BelfastLive @DeirdreHargey pic.twitter.com/yWPcIqSt0i — Cllr Geraldine McAteer. (@CllrGMcAteer) January 22, 2024

Customers can report a power cut or any incidents of damage to the electricity network on the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643. The public are reminded that they should not approach broken power lines or damaged poles or electrical equipment and to please report any damage immediately.

Members of the public should continue to report incidents of flooding to the flooding incident line on 0300 2000 100. Calls taken by the incident line staff are passed to the relevant responding Agency.

Problems on the road network including obstructions should be reported at https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/information-and-services/travel-transport-and-roads/problems-roads-and-streets.