Excluding 'political allies' from Pride is a 'backward step': Sinn Féin

BAN: There will be no Executive parties at this year's Belfast Pride. Above, Sinn Féin members at the parade last year

THE parties that make up the Stormont Executive have been banned from taking part in the annual Belfast Pride parade later this year.

In December, the four parties in the Executive – Sinn Féin, DUP, Alliance and the UUP – voted to introduce an indefinite permanent ban on the sale or supply of puberty blockers to under-18s. Puberty blockers are drugs used to delay or prevent puberty happening and had sometimes been prescribed to children questioning their gender.

In a statement on Friday, Belfast Pride said that following a community consultation it has decided not to accept applications from political parties "involved in the decision to ban puberty blockers in Northern Ireland to register for the Belfast Pride parade".

"Belfast Pride is deeply concerned about the impact this decision has had, and will have, on trans young people," the statement continued.

"We recognise that there are diverse opinions on the involvement of political parties in Belfast Pride and that some LGBTQIA+ people will be unhappy with this decision. We commit to developing a framework for political party representation at future Pride parades in consultation with our community.

"What has been almost universal is the anger and frustration expressed at the decision to ban puberty blockers in Northern Ireland and the poor communication and consultation surrounding this decision.

"For at least a decade concerns about the failures in trans healthcare have been expressed to political panels at Belfast Pride and by our partners in the LGBTQIA+ sector. Despite this, no meaningful action to improve these services has been undertaken or plan developed – other than to remove one of the limited services available.

"We call on all parties to publish their position on the wider trans healthcare agenda, to which they can be held to account, and to make meaningful efforts to address the systematic failures in these services."

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said the party will always be strong allies of the LGBTQIA+ community.

"Sinn Féin is determined to deliver equality, respect and inclusion for all our citizens and we will always be strong allies of the LGBTQIA+ community," said the North Belfast MLA. "It is deeply disappointing that Belfast Pride has taken the decision to exclude all Executive parties from this year's Pride parade.

"Sinn Féin has long been a vocal ally of the LGBTQIA+ community campaigning in support of campaigns like marriage equality. As one of her first actions as Minister for Health Michelle O'Neill ended the lifetime ban on gay men donating blood.

"Pride has always been an inclusive event welcoming people from all backgrounds to participate and celebrate LGBTQIA+ people. The decision to exclude political allies from Pride is, unfortunately, a backwards step."

Alliance MLA Eoin Tennyson said: "Alliance is dedicated to promoting the rights, dignity, and wellbeing of LGBTQIA+ people.

“We remain firmly committed to equality, and to ensuring that our trans community can access healthcare that is safe, effective, and evidence-led.

“Alliance continues to champion investment and reform to deliver high-quality gender identity services which meet the needs of trans people, in line with clinical advice.

“We wish Belfast Pride every success as they prepare for the 2025 festival, and look forward to engaging further with its organisers on the issues impacting our community.”