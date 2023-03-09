Improved access to Strangford pitches

PROPOSED works are set to make Strangford Playing Fields in South Belfast more accessible by creating new pathways and access.

Last month, Belfast City Council elected representatives agreed to a proposal by Sinn Féin Balmoral Councillor Geraldine McAteer to commission a report looking into access paths to the pitches from Glenveagh Special School and a purpose-built path within the park for the school and the wider community.

Strangford Playing Fields are situated across the road from Glenveagh Special Education school. Glenveagh shares a campus with three other special education needs schools: Harberton, Fleming Fulton and Oakwood.

Belfast City Council is holding two information sessions on the proposed works – both online and in-person – on Friday (March 10).

Delighted Council will go ahead with new gates & pathways in Strangford Playing Fields that are accessible to children from local Special Scools & local residents. Delighted children with disabilities will now walk, cycle & the park will be wheelchair friendly @DeirdreHargey — Cllr Geraldine McAteer. (@CllrGMcAteer) March 7, 2023

The online session is scheduled for 9.30am to 10.30am via Microsoft Teams. Belfast City Council are asking people who wish to register for the online session to email physicalprogrammes@belfastcity.gov.uk.

An in-person information session will also be held in the park from 1pm to 3pm. The information stand will be positioned outside the changing pavilion.

Ahead of the information sessions, Councillor McAteer said: "I have worked for some time alongside Glenveagh Special School to get Belfast City Council to commit to putting in place accessible gates and all-ability walkways in nearby Strangford Playing Fields.

"I was deeply moved and motivated by a presentation made by Glenveagh pupils to Council a number of years ago, saying that they would love to have the freedom to walk and use their specially adapted cycles and wheelchairs in the nearby Strangford Playing Fields.

"Currently the playing fields have makeshift pathways that are not in any way wheelchair friendly and the gates in Drummond Park are also unusable for wheelchairs and indeed prams. For most of the year the grounds are muddy, waterlogged and unusable by Glenveagh pupils.

"Thankfully this will now change.

"Glenveagh Special School was originally designed for 100 pupils and it now has twice that amount. It is a fantastic school but the children have limited outside space to take their breaks in – it’s a similar story for Harberton, Oakwood and Fleming Fulton.

"Teachers at Glenveagh have been keen for their pupils to access the fresh air and environment of these nearby lovely playing fields, as it will enhance the health and wellbeing of the children and young people at the school. I want to commend their hard work and support in getting accessible pathways. It reflects their commitment to their students.

“At my request, Belfast City Council undertook a feasibility study last year and confirmed that there was a real need for all-ability paths – thankfully the resources are now in place to give the children and young people the facilities that they need.

“I have also been contacted by young mothers in the Dorchester Park area who have babies and toddlers and are keen to be able to push prams and take the fresh air in the playing fields. The pathways will also be enjoyed by senior citizens.

“Sinn Féin has worked for a city of equals and I am delighted now that children and young people, parents and older people will have full access to Strangford playing Fields.

“I would encourage local residents to attend the upcoming Information sessions on Friday."