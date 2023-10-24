Fox mural is latest addition to new Cavehill artwork

A SECOND mural in the Cavehill area of North Belfast has been completed thanks to the work of local businesses and Belfast City Council.

The fox mural is located on a wall at the side of Ben Madigan's Bar on the Cavehill Road.

The next stage of the Cavehill art trail is complete!



Our fox at Ben Madigan’s Bar. 🦊



I’m sure you’ll agree it’s amazing! Well done @dannisimpsonart & @MrFenzArt



Thanks too to Cavehill Business Assoc for coordinating it all



Keep an eye out for the next piece coming soon. pic.twitter.com/wwctewo0Re October 23, 2023

It is the second newly erected mural after The Swan artwork on a wall in Marsden Terrace was completed last week.

The murals are being designed and painted by Danni Simpson, a well-known Australian street artist, and Karl Fenz. The project began when Paul Carlin from Carlin Hair applied to Belfast City Council for a grant to form a local business association.

Paul got a committee together and formed Cavehill Business Association, with the aim of supporting each other and improving the community that they work in.

Last week, Paul revealed to us that there will be four murals being erected across the Cavehill area.

"After getting the grant and forming Cavehill Business Association, it is really all about the idea of building a stronger community," he explained.

The swan mural was erected last week

"Everybody has been really enthusiastic and understand what we are trying to achieve in the area. The key thing for me is to give a voice to the small business community.

"We are doing four murals in total and have plans for a new public seating area. In the spring we plan to have an open-market and family fun day. We want to make the area better to work and live in and create a better link between the businesses and the local people.

"They will be all nature orientated to tie in with Cavehill Road and its identity," added Paul.