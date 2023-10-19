Striking swan rises up in Cavehill

BEAUTY: The new mural in the Cavehill area of North Belfast

A NEW mural in the Cavehill area of North Belfast is the first of four to be completed thanks to the work of local businesses and Belfast City Council.

The new mural, which features a swan and the word 'CAVEHILL', is located on a wall in Marsden Terrace, off the Cavehill Road.

The project began last year when Paul Carlin, from Carlin Hair applied to Belfast City Council for a grant to form a local business association. Paul got a committee together and formed Cavehill Business Association, with the aim of supporting each other and improving the community that they work in.

Paul said the mural is the first of four in the pipeline for the area.

"After getting the grant and forming Cavehill Business Association, it is really all about the idea of building a stronger community," he explained.

"Everybody has been really enthusiastic and understand what we are trying to achieve in the area. The key thing for me is to give a voice to the small business community.

"We are doing four murals in total and have plans for a new public seating area. In the spring we plan to do an open-market and family fun day. We want to make the area better to work and live in and create a better link between the businesses and the local people."

The murals are being designed by Danni Simpson, a well-known Australian street artist, and Karl Fenz.

"They will be all nature orientated to tie in with Cavehill Road and its identity," added Paul. "The first one is obviously a swan and that links in with the Waterworks.

"Next time you are past our beautiful new mural take a selfie and hashtag #CavehillSwan. Keep your eyes peeled in the coming weeks for the other three murals."

North Belfast MP John Finucane said the new mural was a "fantastic addition" to the area.

"Well done to the artists Danni Simpson and Karl Fenz for creating such a beautiful and vibrant piece of art," he added.