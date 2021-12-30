ON THE RECORD: GAA values and 'amazing community spirit' will best Covid says St Gall's spokeswoman

When Covid hit in 2020, St Gall's GAC at Milltown hit right back, leading a vigorous response grounded in the values of the GAA and building on the indomitable West Belfast spirit.

That's the view of St Gall's PRO Sinéad Garland who is confident the club will face into the future with the same sense of optimism and pride which has defined it since its inception 111 years ago.

"Managing the club through the pandemic hasn't been without its challenges," says Sinéad.

"So much changed so quickly. As a club we just had to adapt as best we could, but it was also a case of learning as you go. Unfortunately, there was no history book to look back at for advice. Indeed, we will be the ones in the history books thanks to Covid.

FIGHTING SPIRIT: St Gall's battled on the field and off

"When restrictions were first put in place for training sessions — limited numbers, bubbles, swiftly followed by mandatory health questionnaires for all players — sessions became more difficult and harder to organise. However, we have a fantastic group of mentors and club volunteers who are all key to ensuring the club operates as effectively as possible. Without their support it would not have been possible to continue with training and matches."

Our Minor Ladies are starting off 2022 with a Family fundraising walk on New Years Day! Meet at the club @11.15am, then head over to the Falls Park. £5 to take part, all funds going towards our Minor Ladies team. Look forward to seeing you all there 🇲🇵🔵⚪️🚶🏻‍♀️🚶🏻 pic.twitter.com/Jl3o6eeZFB — Naomh Gall (@naomhgall) December 29, 2021

Sinéad says not all the action involved Gaelic sports. "Away from the pitch some of our members also organised online quizzes and club nights, in an effort to keep communication going. it was vital that during those lockdown times we stayed in touch by whatever means possible."

Looking ahead to the challenges of the new year, Sinéad says the club intends to continue to support and develop players from nursery right through to senior level.

"With such a rich club history in both football and hurling, we hope to see our senior teams back competing for honours this year," she adds.

"One of our main goals is to continue to strengthen our juvenile structure and focus on developing more children through Gaelic games. It's been 19 months like no other for everyone but the resilience of our members, young and old, has been amazing to see. They have pulled together and worked hard, so 2022 for us as a club will be to build on that strength and endurance."

Like most Gaels, Sinead and St Gall's are looking on at the Casement Park situation. Does she think work will begin on a new stadium in 2022?

"Unfortunately not," she says. "It seems to have been a very long and complicated process to date, but there does seem to be some movement in the right direction in terms of sorting all the issues out. As a club we have had some fantastic times playing and winning in Casement, so it is quite sad to think that some of our juveniles have missed out on that opportunity.. A major focus should be placed on getting the build started and getting Casement back to the main focal point of West Belfast."



Looking beyond sport and the GAA, the club PRO has only words of praise for the health service and the work they have done over the past two years during trying circumstances.

"I think without a doubt our health service have been outstanding, to continue to work through the pandemic as they have done. We have several medical professionals playing for us at senior level and some of our mentors are doctors too; they are all our heroes."



Sinéad adds: "There is no doubt that the past 19 months have had a massive impact on all GAA clubs, their members and families, but with such an amazing community spirit in West Belfast, I have no doubt we will come out of this stronger and ready to face whatever challenges the next year has for us.

"If we all work together, we can do amazing things! We would just like to take the opportunity to wish all our members, their families and the wider community a very Happy and peaceful Christmas. Remember to look out for each other, stay safe and we look forward to seeing everyone in 2022, Naomh Gall Abú."