Student accommodation called into question after rooms are let out

TO LET: The Edge student accomodation in York Street is to let out rooms in the short-term

A NORTH Belfast social housing campaigner says his views on an "overkill" of student accomodation in the Carrick Hill area have been justified after it was revealed a newly-built block is to open three floors to short-let.

The Edge, a 307-room luxury purpose-built student accommodation block, was completed last September at York Street and welcomed its first students that month.

Now, the applicant behind the development has been granted an application to temporarily change the use of 92 student bedrooms on three floors to short term let accommodation until the end of August.

It means 30 per cent of its rooms will be available for short let accommodation due to “an abnormally high number of voids within the building” for this academic year.

Frank Dempsey, Chair of Carrick Hill Residents' Association has been vocal in his opposition to the amount of student accomodation being built in the area amidst a social housing crisis.

"The fact that some rooms in this student accomodation block are to be let out proves there is no more need for student accomodation. This is something we have been saying for a considerable period of time," he said.

Frank Dempsey of Carrick Hill Residents' Association is calling foul over student accommodation in north-inner city Belfast

"The question now is what is the intention of the other student accomodation approved?

"There is a ten-storey block currently under construction beside St Patrick's Church in Donegall Street. What about the Mandeville site in Stephen Street which was approved for student accomodation recently?

"Everyone knows about the housing crisis in North Belfast with regards to social housing. There has been a complete overkill for student accomodation."