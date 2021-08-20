Successful return of the Féile an Phobail Poc Fada

Participants from across the grades with Simon Doherty from Bourke Sports

The West Belfast Poc Fada Competition made a welcome return to the Féile an Phobail programme of events and the choice of the beautiful Divis Mountain as a venue was an inspired choice.

A small working group was set up to organise the event. O’Donovan Rossa GAC has a long association with Poc Fada having hosted it for many years.

“When approached about this year’s event, there was no hesitation in accepting the challenge,” said Chairperson Margaret Flynn.

With the help of Feile’s Joe Herald and Gerry McClory, plus Gaelfast’s Kieran Megraw, assisted by the staff and volunteers of the National Trust and with the consent of the land owners, details were agreed and a search commenced to find contestants for the categories: Senior Hurler, Senior Camog, U17 Hurler and U16 Camog.

Bourke Sports were approached to supply sliotars for the event and they also produced a beautiful t-shirt to present to the contestants. O’Donovan Rossa sponsored the trophies which were presented.

Senior hurling winner Donal McKernan in action

A challenging course was set and on Sunday, August 15, Gerry Adams made a welcome appearance to puck the first ball of the 2021 event.

A late but welcome arrival to the competition was none other than Antrim hurling star Neil McManus who joined the other senior hurlers and the Poc Fada got underway.

The U16 Camog category was won with a confident display by Sophia Erskine (Rossa) with the U17 section winner Shane Gray (Naomh Éanna) putting in a winning performance.

The Senior Camog Poc Fada title went to big hitter Aisling Reilly, but the closest event was the Senior Hurler section.

Three contestants: Donal McKernan (Sarsfield’s) Philip Crean (Rossa) and Neil McManus (Cushendall) ended on the same number of pocs with adjudication needed to see which player shot the furthest past the winning posts. That honour went to Donal McKernan who graciously accepted his trophy.

It is hoped that the Poc Fada competition will remain on the Féile programme in the future and that an even bigger and longer event will be organised in the years to come.

Thanks to all the volunteers who turned up to oversee the smooth running of the event, without whom it would not have been the success it was.