Sunny spells as weatherman Barra visits St Clare's Primary School

PUPILS at St Clare's Primary School got a sunny surprise this week when local BBC weatherman Barra Best paid a visit to help them learn about the weather.

Méabh McCann, a teacher at St Clare's on the Springfield Road, said children in P3 were coming to the end of their project learning about the weather when she wondered whether Barra would be up for coming in to speak to them about his work. The children wrote a letter to Barra and they were delighted when he accepted their invitation and came into the school to give a talk.

LIKENESS: The children were delighted to meet Barra on Tuesday

Méabh said: "Barra grew up in Clonard like a lot of our children here and they all loved that he was from the local area. We asked him if he wanted to come and see their weather reports and to talk to them and he accepted.

"Barra told the children how he went to St Gall's which was later amalgamated into St Clare's. The kids were so happy he came in on Tuesday and he was so good answering all of their questions such as 'what did you want to be when you grew up', 'what is your favourite weather' and 'how did you become a weather presenter?' It was really good for the children to see someone from their own area and many were saying afterwards they want to be just like him when they get older!"

During the visit Barra was also able to visit one of his old teachers, Mrs Walsh, from when he attended St Gall's, who thrilled the children with stories of when she used to teach the TV presenter.