'Suspicious object' discovered at pitches used by East Belfast GAA

THE latest security alert at sports pitches used by East Belfast GAA has been condemned.

Police are currently at the scene of Henry Jones Playing Fields on Church Road in Belfast following the "discovery of a suspicious object".

Church Road is closed between Manse Road and Marlborough Heights and members of the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey condemned the latest security alert at the pitches.

“I am appalled at yet another disgraceful security alert at Henry Jones Playing Fields, which is used by East Belfast GAA," she said.

“Every one of these appalling incidents is an attack on the entire community, and is not welcome in today’s modern, inclusive Belfast.

“Gaelic Games is flourishing in all corners of our city and at every level of society. We will not allow a minority to drag us back and bring our community down. I would call on all community and political leaders to make it clear that there is absolutely no place for this kind of behaviour.”