Tailteann Cup: Direct route to quarter-final the prize on offer for Antrim and Sligo

Patrick McBride recently broke the appearance record in an Antrim jersey and insists winning silverware remains his ambition with the Saffrons INPHO

Tailteann Cup, Group Two; Antrim v Sligo

ANTRIM’S footballers find themselves in identical position as they were 12 months ago heading into Sunday’s final Group Two game against Sligo in Cavan.

Last year, the Saffrons got the better of Fermanagh to seal top spot in the group which saw them advance straight into a home quarter-final, bypassing the preliminary round, and the ambition is exactly the same this week.

Both teams have won their opening fixtures against Tipperary and Wexford, so it’s a winner-take-all affair at Kingspan Breffni with the winner earning the bye into the last eight, while the loser (or Antrim with a draw due to scoring difference) forced into a home preliminary game next weekend.

With the games coming thick and fast, enjoying an extra week’s break would be most welcome.

“Last year in the group, we won all three games and that gets you that home quarter-final, but even at that, winning games gives you that momentum,” said Antrim attacker, Patrick McBride.

“In the League, we won a few, lost a few, and it’s hard to build up the momentum, but winning two championship games gives a good buzz about the place and you look forward to the next one.

“I know you get another game (in the preliminary round) no matter what, but that’s not how we are looking at it.

“We know we are capable of beating anyone in the competition on our day.

“Sligo are flying. We know it will be a tough game, but we are looking forward to it and know we are capable of winning it. The carrot is dangling there in front of us if we can win.”

The sides are no strangers to each other as they met earlier this year in Division Three with Sligo producing a strong second half showing in Markievicz Park to win 1-20 to 1-13.

Team captain Niall Murphy starred with eight points, but Tony McEntee’s side is far from a one-man band as Alan McLoughlin, Sean Carrabine, Patrick O’Connor and Darragh Cummins have been in flying form for the free-scoring Yeatsmen of late.

Meetings between Antrim and Sligo have gone one way and the other over the years, with McBride a veteran of many of those clashes.

The St John’s clubman insists there is a great deal of respect there, but certainly not fear as they make the trip to south Ulster this weekend.

“We’ve played them loads over the years and have beaten each other, so no team has dominated the other,” he reflected.

“We’re very evenly matched, so it’s just who gets it right on the day. If we can play how we are capable of, hopefully we can come out on the right side of it.”

The win over Wexford was McBride’s 113th appearance for his county, seeing him set a new record.

It all began 12 years ago as a teenager and since then, he has been an ever-present in the saffron jersey.

There have been more bad days than good and nothing by way of silverware to show for it, but McBride has kept coming back for more when it would have been easier to step away.

That is as much down to helping foster an interest in Gaelic games in the next generation as-well-as his own motivation to get every ounce out of his playing career as possible, but breaking that record is noteless a source of pride.

“I’m proud every time I pull an Antrim jersey on,” he stressed.

“When you pull on that county jersey it’s a special feeling. Playing for a number of years, sometimes you might think it doesn’t mean the same as it did at the start, but it’s always a real privilege. I’m 30 now, so you want to cherish the last few years you have wearing it.

“I’m glad I have been able to keep playing without a year off. The only times I’ve missed matches was when injured, so I’m glad to have dedicated myself to keeping my body able to keep playing. I haven’t thrown the head up before and been resilient to keep playing as it’s not like we are winning Ulster Championships or Leagues. Without the trophies, it can be hard to motivate yourself, but it’s an intrinsic motivation - not ‘what I can win’, but what you can do as a team.

“It’s also about setting an example for the kids coming in after you or the kids you teach. There is more to it than just doing it for yourself, so I’m proud to play for Antrim.”

Of course, a trophy would be a very welcome and that is McBride’s and Antrim’s ambition in the Tailteann Cup.

They reached the semi-final last year, only to come up just short against eventual winners, Meath, but retuning to Croke Park and winning this year is in their thoughts. A win over Sligo on Sunday and they will make a big step forward towards where they want to be.

“Playing in Croke Park last year was brilliant, but I still haven’t got that end reward,” the Coláiste Feirste teacher continued.

“I just think of the young kids around the club or kids I teach wanting to play for Antrim, like I did when I was a kid.

“When I hear them ask who are we playing at the weekend, I think that’s great as there is a bit of interest and I want them to feel like I did at that age.

“A trophy can bring more support in that way, but personally, I’d love to win something.”