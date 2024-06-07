Tailteann Cup: Focus required for Antrim to avoid London shock

Naomh Éanna’s Peter Healy is named on the Antrim bench having missed out since last year through injury

Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-final

Antrim v London (Corrigan Park, Sunday, 2pm)

IT’S not where Antrim would have preferred to be, but if they are get to the final stages of the Tailteann Cup, they must take the long way around.

Sunday’s 0-20 to 0-20 draw against Sligo in Kingspan Breffni meant they were agonisingly short of topping Group Two and therefore, going straight into a home quarter-final, so they are straight back into action this weekend with London calling to Corrigan Park in the preliminary quarters-final stage.

An extra week of rest ahead of, on paper, a more straightforward quarter-final would have been preferred, but to win a competition, Antrim will eventually have to take on the top ranked sides and the draw against the Yeatsmen ought to give them confidence heading into this weekend.

Confidence is good, but overconfidence could spell trouble as London have already upset the applecart in the competition this year.

Not many would have expected them to take anything from their trip to Tullamore in their first Group Four game, but would pick up their first championship win in 11 years with a 2-20 to 0-12 win over Offaly.

Ciarán Diver, Stephen Dornan and Shay Rafter led the way on that occasion as The Exiles didn’t just win, but did so emphatically to prove they can be a proper threat at this level.

Their subsequent opponents, Down were not in the mood to be ambushed in Ruislip, winning 1-24 to 0-10 and Limerick took care of business in Parnell Park last weekend to score a 2-14 to 0-10 win and claim second place in Group Four.

Fixture confirmation



Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final versus @LondainGAA at Corrigan.

Sunday 9th June at 2pm.

Saffron support required.



Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final versus London at Corrigan Park. Sunday 9th June at 2pm.

So, have London had their fun for the year or will they come to Corrigan Park full of intent? Antrim must certainly prepare for the latter as although this is a game in which they will be expected to win, they still must go and perform.

In terms of personnel, things are beginning to look up for Andy McEntee’s side as injuries are beginning to clear up to give them more options.

They will be hopeful of safely negotiating this week’s hurdle and then moving into the quarter-finals, but they know they can’t look any further ahead.

“We’ve got to go and get ready,” McEntee insists.

“I hope the game is on Sunday as it gives us an extra day off.

“We have fellas coming back and it was great to get game-time into Conhuir Johnston there. I think Peter Healy may be very close for the next day, but the extra week (bye to quarter-final) would have been nice. It is what it is and we just have to make the most of it.”

Antrim enjoyed the week off last year having topped their group and that gave them a weekend to survey the preliminary round and have them ready for what was a home win over Carlow.

That victory had them on the road to Croke Park for a semi-final against Meath and although they came up short against the eventual winners, Antrim were not far away and that performance will have proven they have the ability to challenge for the title.

The Tailteann Cup has gone to form with all of the group top seeds finishing first, but Antrim will not feel as though they are out of their depth against any and their performance against Sligo suggests as much as they will feel as though they could have nicked the win.

But the last eight must be put to the back of their minds, as it’s all about safely negotiating their test against London. Perform against a team that finished second from bottom in Division Four this year and they should do that, but upsets can happen and London have already sprung a shock this year, so Antrim must keep their eye on the ball.

ANTRIM: Michael Byrne; Declan Lynch, Eunan Walsh, Kavan Keenan; Niall Burns, Jospeh Finnegan, Dermot McAleese; Paddy McAleer, Cathal Hynds; Colm McLarnon, Paddy McBride, Ruairi McCann (Creggan); Ryan McQuillan, Ruairi McCann (Aghagallon), Marc Jordan.

Subs: Luke Mulholland, Calum Higgins, Conhuir Johnston, Conor Hand, Daniel McNicholl, Dominic McEnhill, Eoin Hynds, James McDonnell, Oran Downey, Pat Shivers, Peter Healy.

LONDON: Andrew Walsh; Daire Rooney, Eoin Walsh, Nathan McElwaine; Oran Kerr, Cahit Healy, Aidan McLoughlin; Stephen Dornan, Liam Gallagher; Ciaran McKeon, Michael carroll, Ciaran Diver; Joshua Abhor, Daniel Clarke, Shay Rafter.

Subs: Conor Cox, Michael Miller, Jospeh McGill, Tighe Bary, Sean Tucker, DJ O'Flaherty, Ruairi Rafferty, Sean McMonagle, Matt Moynihan, Matthew Walsh, Fiontan Eastwood.