Take a trip to the Little Mexican Deli for mouth-watering flavour

Take a trip to the Little Mexican Deli at the Dairy Farm Shopping Centre for restaurant quality food bursting with flavour.

Opened seven days a week, the previous ‘Best of the West’ winner, provides a delicious healthy food service in the Poleglass area. Owners Paddy Tracey and Lisa Brennan both locals to the Poleglass area wanted to bring new food to the area that could promote a healthy way of eating.

Five years in the business, this fast healthy eating is showing that quick, convenient food can be both delicious and have outstanding flavours. Starting off on the Falls Road, the deli has been growing and expanding ever since. With recent recognition from platforms such as ‘Ireland Before You Die.’ The deli featured on the website as one of the top five Mexican establishments in the whole of Ireland to visit. The businesses’ recognition shows the food tastes just as good as it looks, having twice won the Northern Ireland Food Awards for Best Mexican Establishment in Northern Ireland.

The mouth-watering food includes burritos made the little Mexican way, or a Mexican bowl to their famous dirty fries. A range of burgers are also available, with a choice of sides and dips. You can choose to sit in or to order online, but the great value remains the same.

As well as providing delicious food, the owners also believe in giving back to their local community by sponsoring their local sporting clubs. “Giving back is a big thing,” says owner Paddy Tracey.

This is one gem you won’t want to miss out on. With great offers, high quality healthy food that is jam-packed flavours, the Little Mexican Deli certainly won’t disappoint!