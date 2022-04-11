Hard work pays off for republican ex-prisoners and families

THE educational achievements of republican ex-prisoners and their families were celebrated at special presentation night hosted by Tar Anall at the Conway Mill.

On Thursday night, the advocacy group for ex-POWs presented certificates to course participants who achieved a number of pre-employment qualifications.

Tar Anall Project Manager, John O'Hagan said: "Since Tar Anall's inception in 1995 its aims and objectives have always been to provide a range of support services to the republican ex-prisoner community and their families. We want to attain equality and inclusion, enhance emotional well-being, increase personal capacity through focused training, creating meaningful employment opportunities

"Tar Anall remains an accredited centre for the delivery of pre-employment training. This is key for political ex-prisoners and their family members accessing employment.

"The ongoing employment discrimination and the lack of employment opportunities for former political prisoners, not only embeds poverty and the reliant on social welfare, it creates social exclusion, mental health difficulties, resentment and a lack of self-worth. In many case it has resulted in the break-up of the family unit."

John said that there has even been trans-generational discrimination "where children of political ex-prisoners have been refused life opportunities due to their parents spending time in prison as a result of the conflict".

"In other cases, children of political ex-prisoners, resign themselves that no opportunities will be afforded to them, so what’s the use in trying.

"We in Tar Anall, are thankful to be in a position to provide opportunities to help political ex-prisoners, family members and others to overcome obstacles placed before them which deny them full and equal citizenship.

"We are proud of all those who have participated and achieved so much, considering the challenges they have faced, not only in the last two years, but the last twenty-four years.

"We experience first-hand the positive impact Tar Anall training services can have on those who have gained the necessary qualifications, allowing them to re-enter the job market and seek employment."

John added that the diversity and talent of the recipients of the event demonstrates "the range of talent within our communities and if provided with life changing opportunities they will grab it with both hands and excel in whatever they choose to do".

"We congratulate you for all that you have achieved."