Taxis to use certain bus lanes over festive period in Belfast

A WEST Belfast MLA has welcomed a decision to allow taxis to use certain bus lanes in Belfast city centre over the busy Christmas period.

The disruption to Belfast traffic in recent months has been laid at the door of the opening of the new Grand Central Station in the city centre as well as roadworks in and around the city. Last week the Licensed Taxi Operators Association (LTOA) called on the Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd to make good on his promise to open the bus lanes to some taxis.

Today, Mr O'Dowd announced that taxis will be permitted to use a number of bus lanes in Belfast city centre over the festive period.

A Temporary Traffic Regulation has been put in place which will allow Class A and Class C taxis to use certain lanes, effective from 6am on the 18 December 2024.

Announcing the decision Minister O’Dowd said: "I am committed to bringing forward measures which will help alleviate the traffic congestion in the city centre.

“I had previously announced my intention to introduce a pilot scheme to permit taxis to use city centre bus lanes to help support the industry and ease traffic. My officials are continuing to carry out the necessary legislative work and the consultation period for that scheme will commence very early in the new year.

“In the meantime, I have asked my officials to urgently introduce temporary traffic regulations, as an interim measure, to allow Class A and C taxis to use a number of bus lanes."

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker welcomed the announcement.

“Today’s announcement by the Infrastructure Minister highlights his commitment to working with businesses and ensuring our city centre continues to be the heartbeat of Belfast.

“With inevitable congestion in the city over the festive period, this decision will help to ease some of that traffic and encourage shoppers to continue visiting Belfast.

“Our city centre has been bustling with activity over the last while as people prepare for Christmas, and I hope that continues over the coming weeks and months.

“John O’Dowd has already signalled his intention to introduce a pilot scheme to permit taxis to use city centre bus lanes, although these immediate measures will mean there is no further delay."

The bus lanes included within the new regulations are:

Inbound towards the City Centre

Shaftesbury Square

Great Victoria Street (Shaftesbury Square – Grosvenor Road)

Outbound Away from City Centre:

Great Victoria Street (Howard Street – Bruce Street)

Bruce Street

Dublin Road