More taxis to use bus lanes to ease traffic congestion in Belfast city centre

MORE taxis will be able to use the bus lanes in Belfast city centre to help ease traffic congestion while road works associated with Grand Central Station are carried out.

To facilitate public realm works around the new station a full road closure of Durham Street from Grosvenor Road to Hope Street will be in place for a period of up to 12 months. Minister for Infrastructure John O’Dowd has now announced that the Department will introduce an experimental scheme which would allow Class A and Class C taxis to use specified city centre bus lanes for the duration of the works.

Currently Class B and Class D taxis are already permitted to use bus lanes.

Minister O’Dowd said: “The closure of Durham Street is necessary for the development of Belfast Grand Central Station and associated public realm works. My Department has worked closely with Translink to manage traffic flow during the ongoing construction, however, some level of disruption is unavoidable while these important works are carried out.

“In order to alleviate some of the disruption, and to support the taxi industry, I have asked my officials to urgently bring forward proposals which will permit Class A and Class C taxis to use certain bus lanes in the vicinity of the works.

“The taxi industry provides an important service within our community ensuring people, including the most vulnerable in society, have door to door access to work, education, socialising and medical appointments. Tourists to the city, including those arriving at the new station, are also regular users of taxis.

“My Department will be taking forward the necessary legislative arrangements as quickly as possible and I will announce further details on the commencement of the pilot in the near future.”