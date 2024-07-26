Teaching assistant Noel and tattoo artist Ricky publish children's book

A UNIQUE partnership between local special educational needs (SEN) teaching assistant Noel Smith and tattoo artist Ricky Baird has resulted in a charming children's picture book titled 'The Adventures of Mr Bumble' which has been released through Olympia Publishers.

The book which has just been launched

The story is ideal for children under eight years and will take readers on an endearing and educational journey to learn about the important role bees have in our environment. These early lessons will teach children about the world around them in a fun and age appropriate way.

The story was written by Andersonstown man Noel and has been visualised by Ricky – an immersive world that is brought to life allowing children and adult readers to meet the characters with life-like qualities and a charismatic colour palette.

The author Noel and illustrator Ricky at the launch

The book launch party was held at St James' Community Farm and saw a huge turnout in support of the new release with many staying behind to hear the story read by the author, which has been developed as a sensory story to help capture the attention of children with additional needs and allow them to become involved in their learning.

This book is a must have when it comes to encouraging a love of nature and instilling environmental awareness in a fun and age appropriate way. 'The Adventures of Mr Bumble' is available online through WHSmith and Waterstones retailing for £8.99.