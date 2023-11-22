Teachers' strike – pay gap between North and UK at 'epic proportions'

STRIKES: Five more days of strike action have been called by teachers, pictured above on strike with health workers in April 2023

TEACHING unions have announced a further five days of strike action – with the first next Wednesday.

The Northern Ireland Teachers' Council (NITC), comprising of the five recognised trade unions, said members would commence the first day of strikes on the morning of 29 November. The next four days of strike action do not have specific dates yet but they have been confirmed for spring next year.

Some principals have already told parents that their schools will be closed next Wednesday morning during the industrial action.

Teachers, along with other public sector workers in the North, have been involved in ongoing industrial action throughout 2023 in disputes over pay and conditions.

Members of the Ulster Teachers' Union (UTU), the National Association of Schoolmasters and Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT), Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO) and National Education Union (NEU) went on strike in February. Education support staff including cooks, cleaners and office staff also went on strike last week over pay.

In April the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) staged a walk-out for the first time in its history in relation to pay, leading to the closure of most schools throughout the North.

TOGETHER: Teachers on strike outside St John the Baptist in April

All unions have been highly critical of the position adopted by the North’s Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris who has maintained fair pay rises cannot be given due to overspends within various public sectors.

Jacquie White from the Ulster Teachers' Union (UTU) and chairwoman of NITC, said: "Teachers and school leaders have been on action short of strike for more than a year, and there is no sign that the Department of Education or the Secretary of State are in any rush to settle this dispute.

"It is high time they realised that our members are serious about seeking an urgent resolution to this untenable situation, and for that reason we are announcing five days of strike action.

"No teacher wants to take this action; however, we now feel that management side has left us with no other option."

Members of Northern Ireland's five teaching unions are due to go on strike.



Jacquie White, UTU's general secretary, said that the profession has never faced such a "parlous situation".



"We are truly in unchartered territory now," she said.



BBC NEWShttps://t.co/AqafLIvPxz — Ulster Teachers’ Union (@UTU_edu) November 20, 2023

Justin McCamphill from the NASUWT said the pay gap between teachers in the North and the rest of the UK had reached ‘epic proportions’.

Mr McCamphill said: "Teachers simply cannot continue as if everything is normal.

"Teachers are angry and are prepared to step up strike action in order to achieve a level of pay which allows them to provide for their families. Urgent action is now needed to address our concerns.

"The Secretary of State needs to come out of hiding and ensure that the education system in Northern Ireland is properly funded."

“We do not want to be on strike. We want to be in our schools teaching our pupils. Our hand has been forced.” Report from last week’s Northern Ireland strike by five unions, including @NEU_NIreland https://t.co/HbQhaEkvyC — National Education Union (@NEUnion) May 2, 2023

Mark McTaggart from the Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO) said teachers needed a salary which truly reflects their value to society.

"The continued failure by those who hold the purse strings to provide this has the potential to have a devastating effect on the life chances of the children and young people in their care," he said.

WALK OUT: Teachers on strike earlier in 2023

West Belfast MLA Pat Sheehan, who is the party’s education spokesperson, said education workers across the sector deserved fair pay and safe working conditions.

“Our classroom assistants, bus drivers, catering staff, cleaners and other support workers play an enormous role in providing first class education and caring for our children.

“With one party’s boycott of the Executive ongoing, the British government must immediately bring forward a pay deal for public sector workers here.

“Public patience has run out. Workers cannot wait any longer. We need an Executive restored now and all parties working together to support public sector workers and services."