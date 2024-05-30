Teenage boy assaulted in sectarian attack in Ormeau Park

ASSAULT: Police are investigating the incident in the Ormeau Park on Wednesday evening

POLICE are treating an assault on a teenage boy in the Ormeau Park in South Belfast on Wednesday evening as a "sectarian motivated hate crime".

It was reported that shortly after 8.30pm, the boy was cycling in the area when he was approached by a number of boys also on bikes.

One of the males was reported to have directed sectarian abuse towards him, before punching him in the face, resulting in an eye injury.

The assailant was said to have been wearing a jacket with the hood pulled up and dark coloured trousers and trainers.

SDLP Botanic councillor Gary McKeown condemned the assault.

"I am disgusted at reports of a sectarian attack on a teenage boy in Ormeau Park which resulted in an eye injury," he said.

"This will cause great concern to parents in the area, as a lot of young people use the park to socialise, play sport, and walk and cycle to school.

"Ormeau Park is a really diverse public space enjoyed by people of all ages from all backgrounds, so it's really concerning that this attack took place here. People need to be able to go about their lives without fear of being attacked for being who they are.

"Thankfully Ormeau Park is generally very safe and popular, which makes this attack all the more disappointing, and this is why it will be important to ensure that efforts go into preventing any recurrence.

"I wish this boy well in his recovery and urge anyone with any information to come forward."

Inspector Carey said: “An investigation into the incident, which we are treating as a sectarian motivated hate crime, is under way, and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1795 of 29/05/24.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/