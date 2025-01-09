Temperatures to plummet to -7 this evening

FROZEN: Looking up towards Black Mountain from a chilly Finaghy Road North

TEMPERATURES will fall to -7 this evening as the big chill continues into Friday morning.

Belfast residents woke up this morning to frost and icy patches with a yellow weather warning of snow and ice continuing. Mist will also persist today with temperatures in the afternoon rising no higher than three degrees.

Motorists are being advised to drive with caution with many rural roads untreated and patches of black ice common on all roads.

Tomorrow, Friday, temperatures will rise to six degrees in the afternoon with the cold snap breaking over the weekend.

Black Mountain under fog

Met Éireann's forecast for Ulster today reads: "Very cold but mostly dry tonight with frost setting in early. Cloud will push in from the south later but it'll stay bitterly cold with lowest temperature of -7 to -2 degrees with the lowest temperatures occurring early in the night. Frost, ice and black ice patches expected."