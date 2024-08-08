MINDFUL MOMENT: Sheriff Sam rolls out red carpet for Texan posse

Last week, I had the privilege of guiding a group of 17 curious Texan students on an enlightening tour around Belfast. The journey was designed to provide an authentic glimpse into our city's complex history and ongoing transformation.

The tour began with an introduction to the Shankill area of West Belfast; a district synonymous with both the industrial vibrancy of the past and the challenges of the present.

Our exploration of the Shankill was enriched by the presence of my good friend and local legend, Jackie Redpath. Jackie grew up in the Shankill during the dark days, known as the Troubles. With his frank, firsthand testimony, Jackie painted a vivid picture of a community that was once thriving and industrious but has, for decades now, faced economic and social challenges.

Jackie's stories captivated the students as he described the bustling streets of the Shankill during his childhood, where factories and businesses thrived, and a strong sense of community prevailed.

However, he also shared the harsh realities of how the area suffered during the Troubles, leading to its current state of economic hardship and a need for renewal and hope.

Our tour for our guests from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas continued to North Belfast and Duncairn Arts Centre, where the students met Reverend Dr. Bill Shaw MBE, a true hero in the community. Bill introduced the students to one of the areas most severely affected by the Troubles. He shared how the Duncairn Arts Centre has played a pivotal role in healing and rebuilding the community.

Through various programs and initiatives, the Duncairn Arts Centre has addressed socioeconomic deprivation by offering a safe space for people from different backgrounds to come together. Bill’s passion and commitment to fostering reconciliation was evident as he showed the tangible impact of the Centre’s work.

The first part of our day concluded with a visit to Belfast City Hall, courtesy of Belfast’s High Sheriff Councillor Sammy Douglas. Known for his unwavering dedication to the city, Sammy is a beacon of hope and unity. The students were amused and delighted by the encounter and thrilled to have a "sheriff" greet a Texan posse during their time in Belfast.

Sammy shared his vision for Belfast's future, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity and collaboration in building a better city for all its residents. His warm hospitality and encouraging words left a lasting impression on the students, highlighting the potential for growth and renewal in Belfast.

The Texan students left the tour with a deeper understanding of Belfast's history and a sense of optimism for its future. The stories and experiences shared by Jackie,Bill and our High Sheriff, Sammy, illustrated the city's journey from conflict to peace and the ongoing efforts to foster community spirit and economic revitalization.

This journey was not only an educational experience but also a testament to the resilience of Belfast's people and their commitment to creating a brighter, more inclusive future. The students returned home with a newfound appreciation for Belfast's rich history and the hope that, like our city's residents, they too can contribute to positive change in their own communities.