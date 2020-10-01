To Desperate Dad: I’m not saying who’s right and who’s wrong in your particular circumstances, and I sympathise with you on not seeing your kids. But I bet a million dollars if your former partner was to text in her side of the story you wouldn’t come out of it quite so squeaky-clean and hard-done-by. There are three sides to every story, as my mother used to say – yours, mine and the truth. As ever, the blame probably lies somewhere in the middle. I recommend you stop feeling sorry for yourself, find out why it is your partner is taking such a hard line (if you don’t already know) and then take steps to put things right. It’s never too late.