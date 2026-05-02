AT the recent launch of this year's festival and the re-branding of our name from Northern Ireland Mental Health Arts Festival to Mental Health Arts NI we were honoured to have our special guest, Belfast Deputy Mayor Paul Doherty, who reflected on the profound importance of the Mental Health Arts Festival NI, recognising its powerful role in bringing people together through creativity, compassion, and shared experience.

In acknowledging the festival’s growing impact across Northern Ireland, the Deputy Mayor highlighted how the arts continue to provide a vital space for expression, healing, and dialogue around mental health. The message was clear, when creativity meets community, meaningful change becomes possible. The Mental Health Arts Festival NI has steadily become a beacon of hope, reminding us that conversations around mental wellbeing deserve to be visible, inclusive, and accessible to all.

As we look ahead with excitement to the 2026 festivities, a heartfelt and enthusiastic shout out must go to the entire board and dedicated staff whose tireless efforts continue to shape and strengthen this remarkable initiative. Their commitment, vision, and care ensure that every exhibition, performance, workshop, and conversation creates space for voices to be heard and stories to be shared. The festival’s continued success is built upon collaboration, kindness, and a shared belief that creativity has the power to transform lives. It is through their dedication that the festival not only exists, but thrives, reaching individuals and communities who benefit so greatly from its presence.

Our charity proudly stands within this growing landscape as more than an organisation. It is truly a movement. A movement driven by purpose, by people, and by the understanding that mental health awareness is not a moment in time but an ongoing journey. Through artistic engagement, community connection, and lived experience, we are helping to reshape the narrative around mental health, encouraging openness, reducing stigma, and celebrating resilience. Every initiative, partnership, and conversation contributes to building a culture where wellbeing is prioritised and creativity becomes a tool for empowerment.

We are also delighted to share that our movement has recently taken an important step forward, having moved into our new home at the Duncairn Arts Centre. This vibrant and welcoming creative hub provides an inspiring environment where ideas can flourish and connections can deepen. The Duncairn Arts Centre represents more than a physical space, it symbolises growth, possibility, and a continued commitment to making the arts accessible to all. Being based within such a dynamic centre allows us to expand our reach, collaborate with fellow creatives, and offer even more opportunities for engagement, reflection, and expression.



As anticipation builds for the Mental Health Arts Festival NI 2026, we celebrate not only the programme of events to come but the collective spirit that makes it all possible.

Together, through art, conversation, and community, we continue to nurture a movement grounded in empathy, creativity, and hope. The journey continues, and we are honoured to be part of something that is making a lasting difference