FROM the Bard to the best of Belfast, I had the great fortune of being invited by my fabulous friend and mentor to the home of the Ulster Orchestra, beautifully housed within a former church on Townsend Street.

The setting itself felt reverent, as though the walls still held echoes of devotion, only now the devotion was to music, heritage and language. The evening was dedicated to celebrating the Blind Belfast Bard, Carl Hardebeck, a British-born Irish composer and arranger of Irish traditional music. Affectionately known as the Blind Bard of Belfast, Hardebeck’s legacy has, in many ways, faded into the mist of time. Yet on that special evening he was vividly resurrected through the inspiration and passion of the musicians, conductor and the ethereal voice of Gráinne Holland.

DEVOTION: Carl Hardebeck, the Blind Bard of Belfast

The performance carried a sense of quiet reverence, as though we were not merely listening to music, but participating in a living conversation with the past. We were reminded that Hardebeck, upon hearing the Irish language spoken by his wife from Divis Street, described the language as the voice of angels. It was a beautiful sentiment that resonated deeply throughout the performance, particularly as the narration unfolded bilingually, allowing the richness of the Irish language to flow seamlessly alongside English. The music and storytelling together illuminated the challenges Hardebeck faced in his tireless pursuit of preserving and sharing Irish through musical expression. His life was not without hardship, yet his dedication ensured that the cultural heartbeat of Ireland would continue to be heard.

There was something profoundly moving in witnessing the marriage of music and language in such a sacred space. The audience sat in reflective stillness, drawn into the emotional landscape of Hardebeck’s journey. It was not simply a concert, it was an act of remembrance, a celebration of resilience, and a testament to the enduring power of artistic passion.

Only a few days later, on St Patrick’s Day, I experienced another kind of orchestra, one composed not of instruments, but of people. I had the honour of participating as a marshal at the SPAR Craic 10K, where I watched what could only be described as a living symphony of runners. The best of Belfast gathered in celebration, moving in harmony from City Hall to Ormeau Park. The energy was electric, yet warm and inclusive, reflecting the spirit of community that defines our city so beautifully.

It was an absolute joy and privilege to witness 6,000 participants flow along the Lagan Embankment, a vibrant cascade of colour that would surely have made St Patrick himself proud. From seasoned athletes to enthusiastic first time runners, the diversity of those taking part created a sense of shared purpose and celebration. Laughter, encouragement and determination echoed through the streets, forming a rhythm as uplifting as any musical composition.

Both experiences, though very different in form, shared a common thread: harmony. Whether through the timeless compositions of Carl Hardebeck or the collective spirit of thousands running together, Belfast revealed itself as a city deeply attuned to culture, community and expression. From the quiet reverence of Townsend Street to the joyful movement along the Lagan, I felt grateful to witness how history, language and shared experience continue to shape the vibrant identity of this remarkable place.