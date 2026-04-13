I ATTENDED an event with good friends recently at St Comgall’s/Ionad Eileen Howell, as part of the Imagine! Belfast festival. It truly opened my mind to the philosophy and imagination of John Moriarty, an Irish mystic and thinker who, I am almost ashamed to admit, I had never heard of before the evening.

What unfolded between 7.30pm and 11pm was not simply an event, but a deeply moving exploration of Ireland’s spiritual and cultural landscape through story, music, poetry and reflection. The event – ‘Invoking Ireland' – was based on a Moriarty book of the same name.

The doors opened at 7.30pm and by 8pm the hall was filled with an eager and attentive audience. There was a sense of anticipation in the air, as though those gathered knew they were about to experience something special. The evening began promptly at 8pm and from the first moment it became clear that this would not be an ordinary lecture or performance. Instead, it was a rich and layered tribute to Moriarty’s vision of Ireland, an Ireland rooted in myth, imagination and a deep connection to the Earth.

Moriarty’s philosophy invites us to reconsider how we live in the world, encouraging us to “walk beautifully on the Earth”. Through carefully chosen readings from his work, the audience was guided into a way of thinking that honours nature, spirituality and the ancient stories that continue to shape Irish identity. His ideas felt both timeless and urgent, offering a reminder that meaning and purpose can be rediscovered through reflection, creativity and a renewed relationship with the natural world.

The evening was made even more memorable by contributions from some of Ireland’s most respected voices. Actor and comedian Tommy Tiernan brought warmth, depth and insight, blending humour with thoughtful reflection in a way that captured Moriarty’s spirit of curiosity and wonder. Musician Liam Ó Maonlaí added a powerful musical dimension, his performance resonating deeply with the themes of Irish myth and imagination. The haunting beauty of music and spoken word created moments of stillness and reflection throughout the evening.

Additional contributions from Cáit Ní Riain and Diarmuid Lyng enriched the experience further, weaving together storytelling, poetry and philosophical reflection. Each performer brought their own interpretation of Moriarty’s work, creating a tapestry of voices that honoured both the man and the message he left behind.

What made the evening so inspiring was the way it connected past and present. Stories from Irish mythology sat comfortably alongside contemporary reflections, reminding us that imagination is not simply a creative exercise but a way of understanding who we are. Moriarty’s work challenges us to think beyond the practical and measurable, inviting us to rediscover wonder in the ordinary and meaning in the overlooked.

By the time the evening concluded at 11pm, there was a palpable sense that everyone present had been part of something meaningful. It was not only an introduction to John Moriarty’s philosophy, but an invitation to see Ireland differently, as a place of story, spirit and possibility. I left feeling inspired, enriched and grateful to have discovered a thinker whose words encourage us all to live more thoughtfully and imaginatively.



It was, without doubt, an unforgettable evening and a reminder that sometimes the most powerful discoveries come when we encounter ideas we never knew we were missing.