AS the long evenings begin to stretch across the skyline of West Belfast, there is a real sense that the festive fever fun has officially begun. From the lighting of the ancient Bealtaine fire festival on the Hill of Uisneach to the rolling beauty of the Belfast Hills alive with the famous Féile na gCloigini Gorma (the Festival of Bluebells) our communities are once again embracing the spirit of spring, culture and togetherness.

There is something truly special about this time of year. After the darkness and slumber of winter, spring arrives with an invigorating breath of fresh air, colour and possibility. The bluebells bloom in abundance across the hillsides, and in many ways they mirror the creativity, energy and pride that flows through our communities during festival season. It is a reminder that our culture is alive and thriving, rooted deeply in Irish tradition while continuing to welcome and inspire people from all walks of life.

What I love most about our Féile celebrations is the way they foster community, connection and creativity. They bring people together in a way few other things can. Families, neighbours, young people and visitors all gather to celebrate who we are and where we come from. There is a warmth and spirit to these events that simply cannot be manufactured. It is genuine, heartfelt and uniquely West Belfast.

We have certainly come a long, long way from my own early memories of street parties around Clonard. Back then, community celebrations were simpler affairs, organised with determination, pride and, unfortunately back then, not much else. Yet those gatherings laid the foundations for the vibrant Féile culture we enjoy today. Across our city, festivals have flourished into major community showcases offering an incredible range of activities, performances and opportunities for people of every age and interest.

Today, it really is no expense spared when it comes to supporting and promoting our communities. And rightly so. Because this is where the heartbeat of our areas can truly be felt. Over the coming months, the pulse of the west will be stronger than ever as we enjoy a packed calendar filled with talks, workshops, poetry, music, invited guest speakers, mental health and wellbeing programmes, cultural events and so much more besides.

What stands out is that there genuinely is something for everyone. Whether your interests lie in history, sport, language, music, literature or simply enjoying good company, our Féile season delivers in abundance. These events not only entertain us, they strengthen community bonds, encourage wellbeing and remind us of the importance of belonging and participation.

From Divis Street to Twinbrook, there will be excitement and activity around every corner. So keep your eyes open, keep your ears to the ground and make the most of what is on your doorstep. Our communities have worked hard to build these celebrations into what they are today and they deserve to be supported and enjoyed.

And if you are wondering where to find out what is happening next, look no further than your trusted Andytown News, keeping the west informed, connected and celebrating the very best of our people and our culture.