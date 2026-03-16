THIS past week in Belfast left me deeply inspired and reminded me, once again, that our city is full of remarkable people quietly doing extraordinary work. Sometimes the most meaningful moments come not from grand announcements but from witnessing dedication, creativity and care in action.

One of the highlights of my week was spending time with Sinn Féin MLA and mental health spokesperson Orlaithi Flynn as we visited Holy Cross Boys’ Primary School. There we had the pleasure of meeting the legendary Kevin McArevey, a man whose reputation in education is more than well deserved.

Kevin has developed an innovative philosophical programme within the school that encourages pupils to think deeply about the world around them. Rather than simply teaching children what to think, Kevin’s approach inspires them to ask questions, explore ideas and develop their own understanding of life, values and relationships.

What struck me most was not just the programme itself but the atmosphere within the school. The pupils at Holy Cross are clearly nurtured and nourished in an environment that values curiosity, kindness and confidence. You could see it in the way the young people spoke, interacted and engaged with their learning. It truly felt like a school of excellence.

Kevin is undoubtedly a leader in his field and I am delighted that he has agreed to take part in an exciting collaboration alongside Orlaithi Flynn, me and my good friend Professor Judy Grisel from Bucknell University in Pennsylvania. Judy is developing an educational programme focused on addiction awareness for young people, and Kevin’s participation will bring invaluable insight from the educational front line. Together we hope to contribute something meaningful that will support young people in navigating the challenges of addiction with knowledge and resilience.

The week did not stop there. I also had the honour of attending the premiere of a powerful new play, Cover Up, performed at the Youth Action Centre in Belfast. The play was written and produced by the talented team there, and I must admit I was completely blown away by what I witnessed.

Without giving too much away (the production will soon be going on tour) I can say that the performance was both courageous and deeply moving. A huge credit must go to the staff who made it possible: Maria, Mary Jo and Myra, whose dedication clearly shines through the work they do. Above all, the students themselves deserve enormous praise. Their honesty, talent and bravery on stage left a lasting impression on everyone in the room.

Youth Action, located in the heart of Belfast city centre, is something of a hot house for cultivating the next generation of youth workers. The centre provides young people with opportunities to learn, express themselves and develop skills that will benefit communities across our city and far beyond.

The more I explore Belfast and the work happening across its schools, community organisations and youth initiatives, the more I find myself amazed. Ours is a city full of treasures, many visible, many quietly working beneath the surface, all driven by people who believe in the potential of our young people.

This week reminded me just how fortunate we are to have them.